NWA ring announcer and creator of Championship Wrestling from Hollywood David Marquez took to Twitter to comment about the news of NWA removing all of their videos from YouTube.

Marquez told fans that he doesn’t know what’s going with the YouTube page.

His full tweet was, “Friends, I don’t know what’s going on with the NWA YouTube page, please stop asking. Thank you.”

As noted, back in July, NWA President Billy Corgan shot down rumors about the promotion shutting down. In October, he also revealed that the NWA weekly series, Powerrr would be back “very soon.”