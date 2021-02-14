Former multi-time champion Charlotte Flair recently took to Instagram to show off the work she has been putting. Flair posted two pictures of her looking ripped with the caption “progress”.

Flair also added a comment under her post with a series of hashtags. The hashtags she wrote out were, “#friday #tgif #bikini #charlotteflair #flair #beach #workout #fitness #exercise #diet #healthyeating #selfie #potd #florida #keylargo”.

Charlotte is currently embroiled in a feud with Lacey Evans and her father Ric. The feud has gone in many different directions including Charlotte saying that she doesn’t want to be labeled as “Ric Flair’s daughter”.

Charlotte lost to Evans the last episode of RAW. As a result, Evans has earned herself a shot at Asuka for the RAW Women’s Championship at Elimination Chamber.

You can view Charlotte’s post below: