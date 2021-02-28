Christian made a surprise appearance at this year’s 30-Man Royal Rumble where he got physical in the ring for the first time since 2014. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion did appear in the ring alongside Randy Orton last June, but didn’t take any bumps for that unsanctioned match.

Nutrition Solutions — who has also worked with Jinder Mahal — showed two selfies of Christian, one from August 2020 and the other from this past January. In the caption they wrote:

“Everyone loves a “success story”…But what’s far compelling and relatable, is a story about someone who got to a dark place…decided enough was enough…drew a line in the sand…and then fought their way out of the darkness, back into the light. That’s what Jay Reso, aka @christian4peeps did after going through a character building year, where he eventually found himself somewhere in a place that he refused to stay!

“Being a pro athlete his entire life who is well known for his work ethic and competitiveness, Jay committed not just to getting himself back in shape, but getting himself in the best shape of his life at 47 years young! And as you can see, in just 5 months time he’s made some remarkable progress! Thank you Jay for doing the work, kicking ass and giving us opportunity to serve you! Congratulations on your hard work, results and through your example, giving others hope by proving that it’s never too late to make a comeback!”

Christian entered the rumble at #24, staying in the match for just over 18 minutes until he was eliminated by Seth Rollins.

As noted, his rumble appearance was not a one-off thing, and Christian is reportedly expected to work a part-time schedule for WWE.