AEW EVP Cody Rhodes and AEW CBO Brandi Rhodes revealed that they are at Super Bowl LV.

The event is at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

It was on the December 16, 2020, edition of AEW Dynamite, where Cody and Brandi announced they were expecting their first child.

As reported, Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet (with Arn Anderson) vs. Shaq and Jade Cargill is officially set for Dynamite on March 3.

Below are photos that the couple shared on Twitter: