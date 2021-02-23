Reckoning (Mia Yim) has declared that she is back from her recent hiatus.

After being away from WWE TV since late January, Reckoning came to the ring with the rest of RETRIBUTION on last night’s RAW as Mace and T-BAR lost to The New Day in tag team action. Reckoning took to Twitter and commented on being back.

“I’m back. #RETRIBUTION #RECKONING #WWERaw,” she wrote.

Reckoning had been away since announcing her positive COVID-19 diagnosis back on January 30, the day before the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Since being away, she and Keith Lee have announced their engagement. Lee is also currently out of action. WWE has reported that he has unspecified injuries.

Reckoning has not had a singles match since losing to Nikki Cross on the December 31 edition of WWE Main Event. She defeated Cross on Main Event the week before that. Her last RAW match came on December 7 when she and Slapjack lost a mixed tag team match to Ricochet and Dana Brooke.

There had been rumors on WWE possibly doing an intergender match with Xavier Woods vs. Reckoning earlier this month, but that has not happened yet.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Reckoning’s tweet below: