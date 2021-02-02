RETRIBUTION member Reckoning (Mia Yim) has responded to the challenge issued by Xavier Woods.

As noted, last night’s RAW saw The New Day continue their feud with RETRIBUTION as Woods defeated Mustafa Ali in singles action. Woods appeared on RAW Talk after the show, pointed to how he’s now 2-2 against RETRIBUTION members, and said he now wants Reckoning. Woods said he wants to wrestle Reckoning next Monday night on RAW and if they don’t give him the match, then they are cowards. Kofi Kingston appeared on RAW Talk with Woods and pointed to how WWE recently did an intergender match with Reginald vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks.

It looks like the Reckoning vs. Woods match may happen as she responded to the challenges on Twitter last night.

Woods actually tweeted about the possible match before RAW Talk, writing, “WOOOOO @TrueKofi IS BACK! #KickOutKid picks up the win tonight. So it’s 2-2 meaning next week I will most likely be fighting @ReckoningRTRBTN to round out this best of 5 series we have going.”

She responded, “Only if you tryna ruin your win streak, scrub.”

“Give me @AustinCreedWins. #WWERaw,” she wrote before RAW Talk in a follow-up tweet.

Woods now has recent singles wins over Ali and Slapjack. He lost to T-BAR and Mace in the two weeks before that.

Reckoning was not on this week’s RAW after recently testing positive for COVID-19, which she announced over the weekend. Mace was also not on RAW last night.

Stay tuned for more on the potential Woods vs. Reckoning match.