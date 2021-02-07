Since leaving WWE, Renee Young aka Renee Paquette has continued her broadcasting career by launching her own podcast called Oral Sessions. Renee asks many people in and outside of the wrestling business questions about their background or experiences or anything really.

But Renee had the tables turned recently as she was on the receiving end of questions courtesy of Justin Dhillon of Casual Conversations. One of the first she was asked was about something that everyone who works in WWE yearns for – a compliment from Vince McMahon. Renee was asked to recall the first time the boss complimented her.

“I would say my very first night stepping in to do commentary when I was like I really had a f***ing attitude. I was like whatever they want me to do, I’ll just step in no skin off my back. If it works, it works and if doesn’t, it doesn’t. I feel like everyone walked away from my first night doing a high-fiving feeling like hell yeah! That was really great,” recalled Renee.

“I felt good about it but to have Vince seem like he was really excited about it. He congratulated me on it, he tweeted about like oh wow he never sends out those tweets. To get that reaction from him was super cool.”

As part of her work with WWE, Renee did lots of things on the WWE Network including hosting her own show, Unfiltered with Renee Young. But the list of things she proposed that never made it onto the Network is even longer and she talked about things that never got off the ground.

“Yeah, tons of stuff. One thing that I’ve always wanted to do was bring back Tuesday Titans. I wanted to host it and I wanted Mean Gene to be my sidekick; that’s what I really, really wanted. We never shot a pilot or anything, it never really got any legs at all. Something like that I would have loved,” stated Renee.

“I pitched a couple different food show ideas of things that I wanted to like some cooking alongside some wrestlers. Trying to get a podcast kind of up and running which, I mean the pitches for those never really went too far anyways but, just like Unfiltered trying to expand that show, make it into something else. Interview shows are something that I love to do, just being able to just chat with people and just hang out. Tuesday Night Titans was something I really wanted to do though.”

Renee has her own cookbook coming out in the spring but she’s not the only one in the family looking to get published soon. She revealed that her husband Jon Moxley is working on his own book and is writing it himself.

She discussed his upcoming book and what qualities he possesses that should make it an interesting read.

“I’ve been checking a lot of it out. He’s writing it himself. I know he’s so good at that because I said to him before like years, I was like if and when you decide to write a book, it’s going to be great. He’s such a good storyteller and he just gets his way with words. He can be a very eloquent speaker; his vocabulary always blows my mind and the way he retains information is like I can’t,” stated Renee. “My brain just doesn’t work like that so it blows my mind when he’s like, ‘oh this happened in this town on this date and this happened.’ He remembers stuff so clearly. It’s cool watching him go through the process as he’s figuring out like what this book even is because it’s not necessarily an autobiography. It’s kind of taking its own life and shape.”

With Moxley one of the main-eventers in AEW and his wife now a free agent, naturally the question pops up on if Renee will join him in the company. She talked about her future plans and if pro wrestling as a whole will be a part of those plans.

“I mean I wouldn’t say I’m trying to stay out of the wrestling world. I think that’s something that I’ll always be in and around which I love. I’m definitely not leaving wrestling,” stated Renee. “But I do think it’s nice for me right now kind of taking a bit of a breather and figuring out what it is that I actually want to do and where I want to go. If that means doing something in wrestling in some capacity, I’m of course open to the idea, open to opportunities.”