Ring of Honor has re-signed Slex.

It was announced today that the Australian wrestler has inked a new ROH contract. Terms of the deal were not revealed.

Slex has not competed in ROH in almost one year due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Despite that, ROH noted that they remain committed to him and the rest of their international talent.

“The Business” signed with ROH in late 2019 and made his debut in February 2020. He lost to Flip Gordon in his debut match at Free Enterprise, then worked a Triple Threat with Bandido and winner Marty Scurll at Bound By Honor 2020. His last match came at Gateway To Honor on February 29, 2020 as he teamed with The Briscoes for a six-man loss to Scurll, Gordon and Brody King.

Slex competed for NJPW, Pro Wrestling NOAH and other promotions before joining ROH.

ROH re-signing Slex comes one day after it was announced that Kenny King has re-signed. It was also announced earlier this week that King’s fellow La Facción Ingobernable members have signed new contracts – ROH World Champion Rush, ROH World TV Champion Dragon Lee, and their father Bestia del Ring.

