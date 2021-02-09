Ring of Honor has officially announced the next ROH World Title match for the Saturday, February 27 edition of ROH TV.

The match will see Rush defend his ROH World Title against Shane Taylor.

Taylor recently earned the title shot by winning a fan poll on ROH’s Facebook group, The Experience.

The ROH TV episode for the weekend of February 27 will also see Jay Lethal and ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham defend their ROH World Tag Team Titles. Their opponents have not been announced as of this writing.

That episode will be a special Championship Edition of ROH TV.

As noted earlier today, it was announced that La Facción Ingobernable members Rush and ROH Television Champion Dragon Lee have re-signed with the company, while their father Bestia del Ring has signed a contract. It was announced earlier this month that Gresham and Lethal have also re-signed.

Stay tuned for more. The ROH World Title match and ROH World Tag Team Titles match were confirmed in the latest episode of ROH Week By Week, which also features Sledge vs. O’Shay Edwards in what is being billed as a colossal double debut. You can see that episode below: