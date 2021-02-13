With WrestleMania 37 just around the corner, Bianca Belair still has a big decision to make on who she’ll be challenging at this year’s grandest stage. The SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks is trying to convince “The EST of WWE” to make history with her this year. On Talking Smack this week, “The Blueprint” is hopeful that she can turn Belair into a star if she decides to challenge Banks for the title.

“I would love it,” Sasha Banks exclaimed. “I would love it if she chose me because I am the best in the WWE, ok? Bianca is up and coming. She’s brand new, and she’s great. She’s the strongest,[and] she’s the toughest, but she’s not the best. She has a long way to come up. But I’ll make her the Superstar she needs to be.”

It’s been noted that if Belair chooses Banks, this will be the first time two African-American women have main evented a WWE pay-per-view. When hearing that statement again from Kayla Braxton, Banks found herself shivering in joyful goosebumps.

“I am here in the WWE, and I’ve done everything I said I was going to do. And to main event WrestleMania, that’s something I still have to do,” she noted. “I’ve been putting it out there ever since I’ve been watching this, and I am ready to create more magic. I’m so excited!”

You can watch Sasha Banks’ full interview on the WWE Network. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Talking Smack with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.