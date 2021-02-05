After a lucrative career as an in-ring wrestler, WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin finds himself fascinated with the generations that are aspiring to fulfill the legacy he once had. For him to do that, he has created two shows: The Broken Skull Sessions and Straight Up Steve Austin.

This week on WWE’s The Bump, panelist Matt Camp asked Austin if he was inspired to create these shows, specifically The Broken Skull Sessions, to solidify a relationship with past and present Superstars. In Austin’s eyes, he doesn’t see it that way; instead, he believes his shows are about getting to know the real person behind the characters that we greatly enjoy watching on a weekly basis.

“I don’t know about connecting different eras, but I know it’s a way for me to stay connected to WWE,” Steve Austin replied. “I’m not in the ring [anymore]. I don’t want to be in the ring. I had a great career, and I retired a little bit sooner than I would have liked to. What this show does is it gives me a chance to talk to the WWE Superstars – both men and women – and hear their stories on their struggles to get to the top and why they got into the business.

“I’m still as big of a fan of the business now as I was when I was a kid. So, now that I’ve moved on into retirement just from in-ring activity, it gives me a chance to stay connected to the WWE Superstars and everything that’s going on in WWE today. I love that relationship I still have with WWE.”

Next, they focused more on his show on the USA Network, Straight Up Steve Austin. When Kayla Braxton asked “The Rattlesnake” who’s been his favorite guest has been in the second season, he went with “The Queen” Charlotte Flair.

“The most exciting thing had to be with WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair,” he began. “She came out to Los Angeles, where I live, and we got out on the water. [We got on] a part speedboat/part submarine…So, Charlotte comes out, and we spend the day together.

“You know, I’ve known Charlotte forever. But I’ve never spent too much time with her because she’s always at shows and she’s always performing and working. So, to hang out with her all day was really spectacular to find out who she is as a person. We all know how talented she is, and she’ll go down as one of the greatest. But I had to learn how to drive that contraction the day before she came. For her to come there while I’m driving it and for us to have a good time, that was probably the most exciting moment of season two.”

After a back and forth discussion between himself and Randy Orton, “The Rattlesnake” would love nothing more than to have “The Viper” be on The Broken Skull Sessions. He just doesn’t know when.

“Maybe one of these days,” he replied. “I look at what Randy is doing right now, and he’s putting out the best work of his career, specifically from a character standpoint and a promo standpoint. He is completely on fire; he’s riveting to watch. We’ll see how The Broken Skull Sessions go, but he’s a guy I would love to talk with.”

After cementing her WrestleMania ticket this past Sunday in the Women’s Royal Rumble, Bianca Belair has been receiving praise from not only current Superstars, but Hall of Famers as well. Austin believes great things are ahead for the “EST of WWE.”

“As far as Bianca Belair goes…I’ve been watching her since she first started, and I like, ‘Hey man, this young lady has something really dynamic. Let’s see if she can put it all together,'” he recalled. “To hear her backstory and where she came from and the ‘EST’ thing, to be at such a young age and to think of something [like that], that’s an incredible marketing ploy right there.

“She has a great head on her shoulders; she has a great look. She has tons of athletic ability and great charisma. I see from here on out that Bianca Belair is going to be here for a long time, and she’s going to reach high levels.”

