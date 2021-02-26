After a big cash-in this past Sunday at the Elimination Chamber, The Miz is now a two-time WWE Champion. This week on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, “The A-Lister” noted that he had no idea he was going to rain down on Drew McIntyre’s parade until that very afternoon.

“I didn’t… I had no idea! The Miz exclaimed. “I went in there, and no one was talking to me. Like, all of the creative, I was like, ‘Is anyone going to talk to me?’ And then, I went in and figured out what was going on, and I was like, ‘Ok, this is it.’ You don’t believe it’s going to happen until you hear the 1-2-3.”

Before they delved into his triumphant win on Sunday, The Miz told Paquette an amusing story about his dad, George Mizanin, meeting Vince McMahon for the very first time. The Miz recalls his father had a lot of animosity towards the Chairman after seeing his son lose in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 31. Keep in mind this was way before his father became one of the most talked-about fathers in WWE history.

“It was at WrestleMania in San Francisco, we were out eating afterward, and my dad was like, ‘I need to have a conversation with Vince.’ I was like, ‘Dad, you’re not going to talk to Vince,'” he started. “He was like, ‘No. If I ever see him, I’m going to make sure he knows exactly who I am.’

“My dad was actually in an elevator with Vince. And he goes, ‘Do you know who I am?’ I was like, ‘Oh please, dad, tell me you didn’t do that.’ He was like, ‘I’m The Miz’s dad.’ Vince was like, ‘Nice to meet you, sir,’ and walked out. I was like, ‘Man, my dad could have made this really bad for me.'”

Despite the joy that entails winning a World Championship, fans will always have the last say on whether they wanted that said person to have the belt. For The Miz, if we rewind the tape 10 years ago during his first run with the WWE Championship, most fans were displeased with the call. Now, he believes the times have changed, and fans are starting to respect him and his accomplishments again. But the one person he believes has always had his back through all of this was Vince McMahon.

“In WWE, I think they get it. They understand what I’m doing and who I am,” he stated. “They don’t like it, but they respect it now. Before in 2010, they didn’t respect me. They didn’t have any respect for me. They didn’t want me there. They didn’t believe I should have had the WWE Championship. Hell, many didn’t think I should have been in the main event at WrestleMania.

“I think Vince has always believed in me, which is incredible in my mind because whenever I had a conversation with him, he can tell that when he needs something, I’m able to listen to it and absorb it and give him exactly what he wants. He can lean on me to do that. The company knows this is my passion, and this is my love.”

The Miz admitted to Paquette he had no idea that he made history again, not just as a two-time WWE Champion but as the only two-time Grand Slam Champion in company history.

“I didn’t even know that stat, by the way, until I saw it on the Internet. I was like, is this true?” he revealed. “To be honest, I never thought I would get it again. I do the best that I possibly can. Hopefully, I entertain the audience, and I really do try to make it the must-see thing. My goal is to make this title be represented the way it needs to be represented. I also plan on elevating the people I’m in the ring with because that is the ultimate goal.”

When Paquette asked The Miz if he could creatively control where he goes from here, how would he narrate it? The Miz noted that if he were booking the storyline, he would be in the WrestleMania main event.

“That’s a lot to think about. If I was given the keys to the car, obviously, I’d be going into the main event of WrestleMania,” he replied. “I don’t know if you saw the promo Bobby Lashley cut on me, but whenever that man is in your face, it’s scary. The way he’s been performing in the ring, it’s scary. He’s an absolute beast, a monster. For me, take on him and Drew McIntyre. Honestly, he [McIntyre] has been on fire since he came back to WWE. He literally has the rocket, and he truly deserves it. It was hard to get the title off of him. So, between him and Drew McIntyre.

“I’d also love to see John Morrison get a shot at a championship. I think John Morrison is arguably the most talented and underrated Superstar that we have in WWE. I think people need to see him showcased even more than he is right now.”

Speaking of underrated talent, The Miz took a moment to compliment Cesaro’s darkhorse demeanor that saw him give the most heartfelt promo ahead of his disappointing loss at the Elimination Chamber. The Miz believes Cesaro’s big push is coming sooner than we think.

“Speaking of Cesaro, [he is] arguably the most talented person in a WWE ring. One of the most…I don’t know if you could call him underrated anymore,” he complimented. “I honestly believe it’s going to happen, and I think it’s going to happen when we get fans back.”

You can listen to The Miz's full interview here.