Earlier today on social media, The Rock reminisced about his beer toasting days with WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Rock retweeted a photo of the two sharing a beer inside the ring, noting it was a time when things were “much less was scripted back then and these were brilliant times!”

“Many of you know what’s about to happen in roughly 3 seconds after this beer smash,” Rock wrote “And @steveaustinBSR and I did this in a different city EVERY NIGHT. Much less was scripted back then and these were BRILLIANT times!!! What an era as all things ebb and flow in @WWE.”

More recently, Austin has been in the headlines, thanks to his Broken Skull Sessions interview with Sasha Banks. Rock also recently looked back at all the “fun pain” he endured over the years as he listed off all of his injuries.