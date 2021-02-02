At the main event of the February 1 Road to The New Beginning Show, former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White made his return to beat down Tomohiro Ishii. This was White’s first appearance in NJPW since New Year’s Dash, and White not only said he was back, he also called out the AEW – Impact Bullet Club reunion in his backstage promo.

“It’s still my era! It is the REAL era,” White proclaimed. “I’m still Bullet Club. I’m real Bullet Club. This is real Bullet Club right here! We’re not a cheap rip-off trying to recreate the past, to regain some relevance and doing corny reunions just so you can sell sh**ty t-shirts to you all, but of course, you all still buy them because you are you.

“This is real Bullet Club. Let me tell you what real Bullet Club is about. It’s about change. It’s about moving forward. It’s about progression. It’s not about living in the past. It’s not about going backwards.”

White joins fellow Bullet Club member Tama Tonga in claiming the group of Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) are not “real Bullet Club”. The Young Bucks responded on Twitter.

“The original Bullet Club t-shirt design hadn’t been in the Top Sellers List for two years.. until the night we all decided to throw up Too Sweet again. You’re welcome.”

White and The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tonga and Tanga Loa) have recently challenged Ishii, Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi for their NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Championships, and Omega and The Good Brothers are set to team up at Beach Break against Jon Moxley, PAC and Rey Fenix.

You can view the related tweets below:

'We're not a cheap ripoff doing corny reunions! This is real BULLET CLUB!' Jay White is BACK: check out what he had to say last night!https://t.co/fapLyTOcxS#njpw #njnbg pic.twitter.com/niOrBjFtA2 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 2, 2021