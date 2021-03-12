Last month, WWE NXT Superstar Adam Cole made it clear via Twitter that he wants a match against Edge.

In a recent interview with Ryan Satin of WWE on FOX, Cole doubled down on his desire to face the WWE Hall of Famer.

“So, so, so, so badly,” said Cole, when asked how badly he wants a match against Edge. “Edge is one of the greatest heels of all time. His run, no matter where he was – as a tag team wrestler, as a World Champion, as a heel, as a babyface – it didn’t matter. He was just so fantastic.”

Cole said he was optimistic about facing Edge since the Rated R Superstar has previously floated the idea of a NXT run. Furthermore, Triple H revealed on a recent media call that Edge “has been pushing to work” with younger talent – especially from NXT.

“And the fact that Edge, indeed, does want to come back and not just wrestle every now and then but is excited at the idea of wanting to come and wrestle guys in NXT,” he said.

Cole added, “I remember years ago Edge used to come down to the Performance Center and share his knowledge with people, just because he has such a passion for pro wrestling, and it was so cool to see that and how important it was to him. He’s one of my all-time favorites. His body of work speaks for itself. Yeah. If I had the opportunity to get in the ring with Edge, I wouldn’t pass that up for anything. I would love the chance.”

Edge, the winner of the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble, is set to main event WrestleMania 37 next month.