AEW Revolution reportedly grossed over $6 million, according to this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

That number could come closer to $7 million once everything is accounted for, making it AEW’s biggest pay-per-view to date. This would also be the best showing for a non-WWE PPV in the U.S. since 1999.

It should be noted that AEW would take in roughly 50% of that revenue, with the rest split with their various distribution partners.

While exact numbers weren’t reported, B/R Live numbers were up more than 50% from Full Gear in November. International numbers increased by 20-40%. At 120,000 buys, last year’s Double or Nothing was the company’s biggest PPV, but Revolution is expected to surpass it as traditional PPV buys are still unaccounted for.

AEW Revolution also had the most interest here on Wrestling Inc. for any AEW show to date.

The show was headlined by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley in a Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch.