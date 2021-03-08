At AEW Revolution, over a dozen tag teams competed in the Casino Tag Team Battle Royal.

Death Triangle’s PAC and Rey Fenix emerged victorious after Fenix last eliminated Jungle Boy.

Upstart tag team Top Flight was noticeably absent from the match. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Darius Martin is suffering from a twisted knee.

The severity of the injury is unknown. AEW has not yet officially announced an injury to Darius, and Darius has not commented on social media.

The injury news comes after NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb revealed she underwent a scope on her knee. Tony Khan also revealed that Anthony Bowens is out with an injury as well.