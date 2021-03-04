On a recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone sat down with AEW President and CEO Tony Khan to preview AEW Revolution. Max Caster competed in singles action on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, and Khan explained that his partner, Anthony Bowens, is out with a knee injury.

“Max Caster in the match we just saw last night on Dynamite looked fantastic against 10. Anthony Bowens is out with a knee injury,” Khan revealed. “Max Caster’s looked really good as a singles competitor. He was a singles wrestler before The Acclaimed. He came here separately and got kind of teamed up, and they’ve been a smash hit, a smash success, critically acclaimed success.”

Sting will make his AEW in-ring debut at Revolution. Khan noted how important that it, and he revealed how the TNT Championship could be affected by the street fight Sting and Darby Allin are competing in.

“That’s one of the most important, impactful things on this pay-per-view that we can really from the top say that people are going to get excited about and you have to see on this pay-per-view, Sting making a comeback,” Khan said. “We just talked about this big ladder match.

“Darby Allin, the TNT Champion, all these guys are fighting to get a shot at Darby and that match is going to be next Wednesday on Dynamite, the first Dynamite after Revolution, and if Darby doesn’t make it through this street fight, then he’s going to forfeit the title.

“He has to make the defenses and has to keep an eye on the title. This street fight was a personal issue. It’s a great match for the pay-per-view, but he’s also got to make his defenses. So Darby has to make that defense on Wednesday, or he’s going to forfeit the title.”

Schiavone noted how well Sting and Allin fit together. Khan pointed out how big last year’s Revolution was and expressed his hope that this year’s will surpass that.

“That was the idea. They have a lot of common ground, and I thought it would be a really cool mix of the new and prior generation,” Khan stated. “Together they’ve been amazing, and really in recent weeks, they’ve clicked. I’m really happy with how it’s come off, but I think, like you said, the story that Sting is going to wrestle again, and that he’s back in action and that we’re doing it on one of the biggest shows of the year.

“Last year Revolution was chosen as the best show of all 2020 in all of wrestling. It’s a huge standard to live up to, and I wanted to do something really special for Revolution this year to make it live up to what we accomplished last year with Revolution, which is a really special, memorable show. And I think we will do that this weekend. I think Sunday we can have what will be remembered as one of the best wrestling shows of the year.”

