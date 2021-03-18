Don Callis took a shot at WWE’s “leg slap” rule on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

Kenny Omega’s manager interrupted a backstage interview with AEW World Tag Team Champions the Young Bucks, offering his condolences towards their father. Matt and Nick Jackson’s dad was previously attacked by MJF and Chris Jericho on a past episode of Dynamite.

As a recovery gift, Callis offered the Bucks a shirt which read “DO NOT SLAP LEG WHEN KICKING,” which Matt Jackson quickly tossed aside. The t-shirt is a legitimate article of clothing that can be purchased on ProWrestlingTees.com.

This is not the first jab AEW has taken at the new WWE rule. Both the Bucks and Matt Hardy joked about leg slapping on a recent edition of Being the Elite.

The t-shirt is a reference to a recent WWE rule that bars wrestlers from slapping their leg during kicks, a technique used to emphasize a kick’s sound effect. Wrestlers who are caught utilizing the technique will be fined. Recent reports have noted “Do Not Slap Leg When Kicking” signs have been prevalent backstage at WWE events.

You can see a picture of Callis and the t-shirt below, as well as the full segment with the Bucks: