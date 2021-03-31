Drew McIntyre took to Twitter this afternoon and reacted to The Bella Twins being inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class.

The Bella Twins posted a photo to show off their Hall of Fame rings, from the 2020 induction ceremony taping held on Tuesday. McIntyre responded and said he’s very proud to watch them create their own paths.

“I’m very proud to watch you both create your own paths. You’ve grown into great performers, entrepreneurs, fantastic mothers, and now @wwe Hall of Famers,” McIntyre wrote.

The photo McIntyre shared was from a six-person match on the April 10, 2012 SmackDown episode. That match saw 2021 WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali team with Alicia Fox and Natalya for a win over McIntyre and The Bellas. McIntyre walked out on The Bellas early in the match, saying he was better than that. This led to Fox getting the pin on Nikki Bella.

The Bellas responded to McIntyre’s tweet and wrote, “Aww Drew thank you so much! Your words mean more than you know!! Thank you!!”

McIntyre’s post comes after Charlotte Flair previously congratulated The Bellas and praised them for their Hall of Fame induction, which you can see here. You can also click here for more photos of The Bella Twins at Tuesday’s taping.

Stay tuned for more on the WWE Hall of Fame. The 2020 and 2021 induction ceremonies will air next Tuesday on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Below are the related tweets from McIntyre and The Bellas, along with a clip from that 2012 match:

