On February 28, AEW held a Bleacher Report special headlined by Riho vs. Thunder Rosa in the AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament. It was reported that AEW did this in order to promote Revolution, which was the company’s first Sunday PPV.

Fans reported streaming issues during the Bleacher Report specials. AEW President and CEO Tony Khan addressed those issues by apologizing and putting the matches up on YouTube.

The special was held on Bleacher Report, but not on the their streaming service, B/R Live. During AEW’s first year, AEW created two B/R Live specials that were streamed for free, Fight For The Fallen and Fyter Fest. However, the second editions of those shows were presented as Dynamite specials.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that AEW may no longer be doing B/R Live specials in the future. He explained that they were not cost-effective, and AEW lost a lot of money doing them.

AEW’s last B/R Live special was Fight for the Fallen on July 13, 2019 from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.