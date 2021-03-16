A dream match between WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar has been on the minds of many fans including Lashley himself.

Lashley has recently sent a message to Paul Heyman, and Lesnar was trending on Twitter after Lashley won the WWE Championship.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Lashley was told that he would get a match against Lesnar when he returned to WWE in 2018. However, Lashley was placed in other feuds and programs, and WWE never got around to a Lashley – Lesnar feud.

On a Lesnar match, Lashley revealed earlier this year, “I heard it’s not happening several times, and I don’t know why.” This has been a match that Lashley has long desired since his return to WWE.

Lesnar is currently a free agent and has been since the summer of last year. There has not been word of any talks between Lesnar and WWE on a new deal since then.