Soon after Bobby Lashley captured the WWE Championship from The Miz on tonight’s WWE RAW, fans on social media began campaigning for a Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar match at WrestleMania 37.

Last week, WWE announcers Corey Graves and Vic Joseph also floated the idea of Lashley facing Lesnar at WWE’s biggest show the year.

Lashley recently told Gary Cassidy of Inside The Ropes that although Lesnar is his “dream match” at Mania, he would be equally thrilled to face former two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

“Of course Brock is that kind of mystery match, dream match that everybody has wanted us to have for some time now but right now, I’m looking to be the best and right now the best is Drew. Drew is the top guy. If I beat Miz, or when I beat Miz, I think Drew is the guy.”

As noted, Drew McIntyre has already made it clear that he plans to return to the main event of WrestleMania and challenge Lashley for the strap. McIntyre defeated Lashley when they last faced off at Backlash 2020.

“The idea of Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley is pretty big for me, it feels like a significant match for RAW. If it happens at the biggest stage of them all, that’s just fine with me.”

McIntyre added, “There’s no way I’m not going to try and work myself into the main event of WrestleMania.”

There is still no word on Lashley’s opponent at WrestleMania or if he will defend his title at the upcoming Fastlane pay-per-view.

