Bret Hart had a a virtual signing/meet and greet earlier this week for The Asylum Wrestling Store (transcribed by POST Wrestling). With WWE’s ban (and fining) of leg slaps a recent topic of discussion, the WWE Hall of Famer gave his thoughts.

“I heard a few days ago that they outlawed or banned or nobody’s allowed to do the slap stuff anymore,” said Hart. “And I’m like ‘they should’ve stopped that ten years ago.’ It’s slap, slap, slap, slap.”

Hart revealed it wasn’t so much the act itself he has issue with. Rather it was the slap being used in unnecessary situations.

“My brother Owen [Hart] was one of the guys that started a lot of that,” Hart recalled. “He was one of the best at slapping his leg on spin kicks and stuff. But come on, enough is enough, in every match. You see guys do stuff and you’re going, ‘That wouldn’t even make a slap sound.’ When you punch somebody in the jaw, it’s not a slap sound.

“You know, it’s a different kind of sound and you’re making a slap sound for everything. Every single move you do is a slap sound, slap, slap and I totally agree.

“I’m glad they put their foot down on that but they’re like ten years late. They’ve already kind of in a lot of ways, sadly, ruined wrestling by making it so fake.”

