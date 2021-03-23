Despite working in rival companies, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D and Adam Cole have maintained their power couple status. This week on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Baker recalls how the two met on a dating app and how reserved she was to date him following his heel gimmick in Ring of Honor at the time.

“[How Baker and Cole first met] Bumble,” Dr. Britt Baker exclaimed. “I was on a trip with my roommate for a dental school conference… we were bored. So, a name came up, and I was like, ‘Man, this guy looks so familiar.’ It said [his name] was Austin. I was like, ‘Who is this guy? I swear to God I know him.’ So, I screenshotted it because it was driving me nuts. Then it hit me: it was that Adam Cole guy. I mean, I watched Ring of Honor, but I didn’t know that much about him.

“So, I went to look on Facebook ’cause I thought the guy was really cute. I was like, ‘Oh, my God, that’s him!’ So, I sent him a screenshot of it on Facebook Messenger, like a nerd. I was like, ‘Do you know this guy?’ From there, we talked and talked and talked. And then, I paid attention more to his character in Ring of Honor, and immediately I was like, ‘Oh, no. That’s not for me. He’s an a–hole.’

“He asked me to go on a date with him for three months straight, and I did not do it. Eventually, I was like, maybe one date is fine. So, we both drove to the middle of Pennsylvania and went to TGI Friday’s. We stayed there for five hours! We really hit it off. He’s such a wonderful guy. The secret’s out.”

Although the former NXT Champion is a mainstream draw on the black and gold brand, Baker revealed it would be a dream come true if she and Cole could work on the same brand; however, she doesn’t see herself going over to NXT anytime soon.

“We don’t have totally different lives [because] we work on two different companies. It’s a lot of calls and a lot of FaceTimes,” she revealed. “It’s no secret that he comes to AEW sometimes and hangs out in the back. His best friends are the Bucks and Kenny [Omega]. He’s got tons of friends there.

“I know this is going to create a little bit of controversy, but I would love to work in the same company one day. I think it would make things a little bit easier. With that being said, I’m probably never leaving AEW because that’s my home. I’d say absence makes the heart grow fonder. Being apart it sucks, but it makes it that much more special to get to see each other again when you get a week to hang out instead of two days.”

Following her celebrated yet bloody main event matchup with Thunder Rosa last week, Baker recalls how pleased Cole was of it. He even went on to say that he believes her match with Rosa was the best women’s match he has ever seen in his entire career.

“As soon as we got to the back, they’re taking the tacks out and everything, and he’s really good friends with Jeff Jones. He had been texting Jeff Jones because he was really, really worried about me. They went and grabbed a phone to FaceTime him,” she began. “I’m obviously covered in blood, and Jeff tried to prepare him. Adam was like, ‘Let me see her.’ He was so happy. He actually watched the match when it was playing; he was backstage at NXT. He was watching it on his phone.

“His text almost made me cry. He said, ‘Britt, you literally just made history. This is one of the best women’s matches I have ever seen, [and] one of the best gimmick matches I’ve ever seen. It will always be remembered.'”

You can listen to Dr. Britt Baker’s full interview here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Oral Sessions w/Renée Paquette with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.