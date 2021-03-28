Just one week after Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa tore the house down in their Unsanctioned Lights Out main event match on AEW Dynamite, the doctor herself is still relishing in all the hype and history that was created. During her interview this week on Oral Sessions, Baker told Renee Paquette who it was that thought of this idea and how long they envisioned it. To Baker, she never thought she would be the one to change the landscape of the AEW’s women’s division.

“So, Tony Khan had the vision for this match for like 4-6 months,” Dr. Britt Baker revealed. “He loosely planned it for that long. We were lucky enough to have the fans stay invested.

“I don’t know how long the Lights Out Unsanctioned part of that was planned. But he told me – I want to say it was a month or so [ago] – that that’s what he wanted to do. I was like, ‘Ok. Let’s go, Hardcore Britt!’ I was so nervous. I’m telling you, Renee, I didn’t know how to set up a table. Like, I was asking the crew. I had never done anything like this in my life.”

Although he was worried about the unbearable bumps Baker and Rosa were going to take, Tony Khan seemed in favor of what they had planned, according to Baker’s reassurance.

“Tony is very thoughtful and very caring. He worries about our safety,” she mentioned. “I would always give him an idea one at a time. I saved the tacks for last. I thought the tacks would make this match stick out because girls don’t take tacks. He was all for it; he loved it!

“Right before the match, he pulled me into his office, and he was worried. He said, ‘Britt, I don’t know about some of these spots – this table bump at the end, the ladder, I don’t know. I was like, ‘Please, just trust me. We have to do this to make this match what it’s supposed to be.” And he did. As soon as the match was over, he was one of the first ones out there to check on me [and] he hugged me.”

Continuing on, Baker mentions who she watched the match back with and their reactions to it.

“[Tony] was so proud of this match,” she recalled. “I was just as nervous to watch it as I was to go out. He said, ‘Britt, it’s great! We should all watch it and drink on St. Patrick’s Day. I’ll come to Orlando.’ Sure enough, me and Reba [Rebel], Cash [Wheeler] and Eddie Kingston watched it at Rebel’s house.

“I literally felt sick to my stomach to watch this. I like it, and very rarely do I like my matches. There’s some stuff I wish I had done better, but the feedback from the fans, I will never forget that. Tony kept telling me I was trending. I was going to be crushed if fans thought it was just going to be fine.”

With many fans in the pro wrestling community questioning the stability and growth within the AEW women’s division, Baker hopes that she and Rosa revolutionized the entire scene for their colleagues to have more main event opportunities like they did.

“Exactly what you just said it puts feet in mouths. It puts a lot of eyes on our division,” she said proudly. “We’re not just some goofy, you know, group of misfits that just go thrown on to Dynamite. We’re all very passionate about wrestling.

“I think it sets the bar; everybody needs to show up now. Competition makes everyone better. It’s cool to be the one talked about for once – for a good reason.”

Baker also mentioned how many wrestlers outside of AEW reached out to her following her brutal matchup. Some of those wrestlers happen to be Superstars like the former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and hardcore legend/Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

“I had so many nice messages from people in all different companies, too,” she mentioned. “Drew McIntyre messaged me, and I was really excited about that! Oh, my gosh, there were so many people. Trent Seven, who I think is one of the funniest people on the planet, messaged me. I had a nice message exchange yesterday with the other ‘Role Model,’ Bayley. She’s one of my favorites. I’m literally a fangirl for her. Oh, Candice LeRae, who helped train me. Mick Foley loved it! He was very complimentary of the match. We’re also in talks about – when the pandemic is not so crazy – we’re going to get him hooked up with fixing his teeth.”

You can listen to Dr. Britt Baker’s full interview here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Oral Sessions w/Renée Paquette with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.