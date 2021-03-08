WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray [aka Bubba Ray Dudley] has taken to Twitter to react to the final moment of AEW Revolution which saw a dud explosion and left a lot of fans confused.

Immediately after the pay-per-view went off the air, Bully tweeted, “The only thing they remember, is the finish. – Vincent Kennedy McMahon.”

Besides Bully, WWE RAW Superstar T-BAR and WWE NXT Superstar Shotzi Blackheart also reacted to the finish. Both appeared to mock the botched ending.

As noted, AEW President Tony Khan has hinted that AEW will write the lackluster ending of Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch into a storyline, blaming AEW World Champion Kenny Omega for a faulty engineering job. As per the rules of the match, all explosives in and around the ring were to detonate after the 30-minute countdown timer. The main event ended nearly 4 minutes and 45 minutes before the 30-minute mark.

Meanwhile, Jon Moxley also addressed the dud explosions during his promo following the event. Eddie Kingston ran out to try and help his friend, and ended up having to cover a handcuffed Moxley when the explosion went off.

See below for some of the reactions:

“The only thing they remember, is the finish.” Vincent Kennedy McMahon@BustedOpenRadio #AEWRevolution — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) March 8, 2021

Tune in tomorrow night at 8PM EST for an explosive new episode of @WWE Monday Night RAW on the @USA_Network!#RETRIBUTION — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) March 8, 2021

EDDIE KINGSTON SAVED MOXLEY FROM A LOCAL PARK FIREWORK SHOW. #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/HbNzL1DouJ — Katy "Cutest in the World" Lawson (@KTCCLawson) March 8, 2021