Christian Cage made his AEW in-ring debut tonight on Dynamite.

Christian defeated Frankie Kazarian with the Kill Switch in a contest that nearly went to a time limit draw. This was a heavily competitive match, with numerous false finishes and near falls. Cage and Kazarian traded many big moves, including a Frog Splash from Christian and a Spanish Fly from the former AEW Tag Team Champion. After the bell, Cage offered respect to Kazarian.

This was Christian’s first singles match in over seven years. The Instant Classic’s last traditional contest came in March 2014, which saw him win a WWE Intercontinental Title #1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way. That match did not end up happening, as Christian suffered a concussion and was never medically cleared. Christian made sporadic appearances since, including an impromptu unsanctioned loss to Randy Orton last summer and a Royal Rumble return in January.

AEW founder Tony Khan praised the match on Twitter, calling it “fantastic.”

You can see some highlights from Christian’s match below:

And to kick off #AEWDynamite @Christian4Peeps is making his AEW in-ring debut against @FrankieKazarian! pic.twitter.com/RktboX8xgS — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 1, 2021