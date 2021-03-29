Recent AEW signing Christian Cage appeared on Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast on March 21 (transcribed by POST Wrestling). Cage’s arrival at AEW has drawn a polarizing response, which he addressed.

“The way I think of it is that when you make that kind of announcement, it doesn’t matter who it is,” said Christian. “You’ve given people an opinion and they’re gonna pick who they think it should be or want it to be. And when it’s not who they want it to be, they’re gonna be upset.”

Christian may be understanding of the reaction. But he’s also not taking it to heart for obvious reasons.

“That’s fine. That’s their choice and I think it’s pretty obvious,” Christian said. “Especially the social media wrestling fans are very fickle and a lot of times, that’s just the way it goes.

“But the same people will probably be saying if I went somewhere else, ‘Oh, he’s not being used right.’ So it is what it is. You take it with a grain of salt and move on.”

Christian Cage will make his AEW debut on next Wednesday’s Dynamite against old Impact Wrestling rival Frankie Kazarian.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please provide a h/t to POST Wrestling for the transcription