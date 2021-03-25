On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, an advertisement appeared for “Rhodes to the Top”. The new reality series will feature the daily lives of AEW EVP Cody Rhode and AEW CBO Brandi Rhodes.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that this idea had been in the works for a while. A pilot was filmed and was taken to TNT, where it was approved.

The series will by a weekly 30-minute program meaning that this is not the third hour of programming that has been talked about by Cody and AEW President and CEO Tony Khan. This new one-hour program is still slated for 2021.

As for “Rhodes to the Top”, a date has not been announced as to when the reality series will premiere, however Meltzer noted that it is months away from airing. The series promises it will take viewers “inside the lives of Cody and Brandi as they navigate their growing family while building AEW’s global wrestling empire.”

“I’m thrilled to expand AEW’s relationship with WarnerMedia and TNT, and Rhodes To The Top will represent a new outlet in which our fans can further connect with characters they already love, and new viewers can discover these personalities for the first time,” Khan said of the series. “With our flagship show Dynamite and now Rhodes To The Top, in addition to our third hour of wrestling programming coming to TNT later this year, 2021 will be a historic year for AEW and our partnership with WarnerMedia.”

