– After winning a quick match against Seth Gargis on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes was set to talk about his shoulder injury with Tony Schiavone. While sitting at the Spanish Announce Table, Penta El Zero Miedo interrupted to talk some trash. With the help of Alex Abrahantes translating, Penta told Cody he wished he spent more time focusing on Cody’s bad shoulder during the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match so he couldn’t pick up his newborn baby girl. An enraged Cody ran out to the floor and a quick brawl happened between the two wrestlers until they were separated. It was announced the two will meet on next week’s show.

– Sting attempted to speak about his and Darby Allin’s Street Fight victory at Sunday’s Revolution, but was stopped by Lance Archer. Feeling like he wasn’t being given any time, Archer decided to take some for himself in Sting’s segment.

“I never needed a Ladder Match to prove I’m the face of the revolution of AEW, and if things don’t change, I’m going to take much, much more than time,” Archer said while staring at Sting.

Archer and Jake Roberts made their way to the back without any further altercations taking place, yet.

– Matt Hardy lost the Big Money Match against Hangman Page at Sunday’s PPV, which cost Hardy his 2021 Quarter One earnings. He has since attempted to make up that money by signing a new team to the Matt Hardy Empire. Hardy let Private Party know the new members were The Butcher, The Blade, and The Bunny. Hardy said the four of them would have a match on this Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW also announced a ten-man tag match for next week’s Dynamite: Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt) and Bear Country vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party, The Blade, and The Butcher with The Bunny.