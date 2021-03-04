AEW EVP Cody Rhodes conducted a media call ahead of AEW Revolution earlier today where he discussed the current state of AEW as well as other topics in wrestling.

One of those topics included their Wednesday night competitor WWE NXT where it was reported that NXT may be moving to Tuesday nights. Rhodes addressed that report and used a line that WWE and Triple H had used at the beginning of the Wednesday Night War.

“If we’re no longer going to be opposed on Wednesday nights, I’m sure we’ll come up with some sort of wonderful statement,” Rhodes said. “Congratulations to NXT on a successful move to Tuesday nights. The real winners are the fans who can watch NXT and Dynamite live every week as this is a marathon not a one night sprint.

“I can say that, but I don’t want to be sassy or a jerk because with them moving, perhaps something else will be on Wednesday’s, not only that, AEW Dark is on Tuesday’s. So AEW Dark will potentially be opposed. So that’s why we can’t be in a matter of getting reactionary. We just have to put out the best show. We really do, and if they want to beat us, they have to put out a better show. It’s honest competition.

“Yeah there’s digs, and they’re fun. And they’re light-hearted. Believe me, all the locker rooms tend to love each other. It’s more the management that is pointed at one another, and even that, there’s a friendly relationship. Tony’s a different type of management person, a different type of executive. I would love for us to be alone on Wednesday nights, but I’m prepared for something else in that spot. So we’ll see.”

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan confirmed that AEW’s one hour TV show on TNT will premiere in 2021. This comes along with a new YouTube show called AEW Dark: Elevation. Rhodes discussed what fans can expect from both shows as well as the expectations that AEW has going forward.

“I think all of our shows will end up with a different format. It’s a bit of a brain trust in forming those formats,” Rhodes noted. “Right now, the focus is AEW Dark: Elevation. How we can make that different and how we can feature our younger stars, our preliminary stars more to get to know them. I can tell you one thing we won’t do with AEW Dark: Elevation is we’re not going to bait and switch.

“We’re not going to give you a show on night one that doesn’t reflect what that show will be like for the rest of the year, for the rest of many years. When it comes to the additional hour of content on TNT, and I’m careful to say third hour because people sometimes think that means we’re going three hours, which we are not. When it comes to that, I can only tell you it has a name, and I love it’s name, but I can’t tell you what it is.

“Hopefully, on the next media call, we’ll be talking about it, but it will happen in 2021. In addition to that, there’s some other news featuring some other AEW talent regarding another show that is also in the Warner Media family. We have made some pretty large moves, and we aren’t stopping. We’re moving forward full speed ahead going all in.”

