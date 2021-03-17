Drew McIntyre made some comments on WWE RAW this past Monday night that many fans took as a dig at AEW. During the episode, McIntyre addressed MVP making guarantees that he could not deliver.

“I noticed that MVP made some guarantees tonight,” said McIntyre. “That’s such a dangerous thing to do in this industry. If you make a guarantee and don’t deliver, fans get upset and sparks fly.”

McIntyre’s remarks were taken by many to be mocking the explosion dud at last week’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

During an interview with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, McIntyre stated that his comments were not a deliberate shot at the failed explosion.

“Everyone seems to think ‘writers are gonna put all this together,’ they don’t. Drew McIntyre’s out there, and I’ve got no idea what I’m gonna say and I kind of say how I feel,” McIntyre said.

“I saw [MVP] saying the ‘guarantee’ thing, and I thought to myself ‘everyone always says guarantee, and when you say guarantee you really gotta back up that, you’ve gotta deliver on your guarantees. What can I say out there that I can guarantee? Sheamus and I are literally going to beat the absolute hell out of each other, and it’s gonna hurt. I might as well tell the truth.’”

McIntyre said that his “sparks fly” remark was something that just came to him. While he said that he may have “subconsciously” made a joke, he personally is not a fan of companies taking shots at each other.

“I went out there, I said that, and I [heard] ‘sparks fly’ come out my mouth. I didn’t think twice about it, I just rolled right through it, I said my whole interview and watched the match ringside—which was an awesome match—and I came back, and somebody came up to me and said ‘I saw what you did there.’ ‘What did I do?’ And then they played it out to me and I went ‘oh, yeah, that could be taken that way,’” said McIntyre.

“Maybe subconsciously I made a joke…I don’t like that shot back-and-forth stuff, I don’t see the point, it’s not good for business.”