WWE superstar Drew McIntyre joined Jon Alba’s Living the Gimmick podcast to talk about Wrestlemania 37, where McIntyre will wrestle Bobby Lashey for the WWE Championship. Alba made a point to mention the diversity featured in this year’s Wrestlemania card. McIntyre concurred.

“The talent are unbelievable. That’s what it comes down to,” said McIntyre. “It’s so incredible to see these opportunities for everyone from every walk of life. If you’ve got the talent, you’re going to get the opportunity. That’s what it comes down to these days.”

McIntyre focused on the progress of the women’s division. In particular he noted how far women’s wrestling has come in only a few short years.

“I remember the days of the women in general, before the women’s evolution,” McIntyre recalled. “I’d be on the show and they’d only get two minutes. And it was more sexual based than anything. It wasn’t the best inspiration for women.

“These days to see how far they’ve come, the opportunities they get; they’re stealing the show multiples nights. You brought up Sasha (Banks) and Bianca (Belair); two of our most talented women. They’re gonna have a huge match at Wrestlemania. They’re gonna have time. I’m going to have to step up my game if I’m on the same show to try and top them. It’s so cool to see them get opportunities.

“It doesn’t matter what race you are, what sexual orientation you are. If you’ve got the talent, you’re going to get the opportunity. To see how diverse our roster is now is pretty remarkable.”

