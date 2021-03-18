Drew McIntyre spoke with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes and discussed WWE’s latest rule about wrestlers not slapping their leg while throwing a kick during a match.

Earlier this month, a report came out that WWE had a sent a memo to NXT talent about not doing “thigh slaps” during match, or they would incur a fine. That same week signs were placed at SmackDown and RAW events that read “do not slap leg when kicking” — a rule that Being the Elite had to poke fun at on this week’s show.

The reported reason for this new edict was Vince McMahon saw a member of the SmackDown roster do it during a show and was not happy at all about it.

McIntyre uses the Claymore Kick as his finisher and was asked during the interview about the new rule impacting his move.

“For the general fans, if you’re good enough [at leg slapping] that you can do it — like a Shawn Michaels — then you’re not gonna catch it,” McIntyre said. “It’s become so blatant at times, that I think you’ve got to pick and choose your moments. But, when it comes to the Claymore — let me explain how the Claymore works — people said to me ‘you’re slapping your leg,’ that’s not the case with the Claymore.

“When I raise my leg, and kick forward, you’e got a 6’6, 270-pound man jumping and kicking you. I’ve got a very strong shoulder, so when I’m throwing that kick and I also put some shoulder behind it, I’m just adding force. So, you see, it’s not really a leg slap for me, it’s just extra force.”

McIntyre is set to face WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at this year’s WrestleMania, which takes place on April 10 and April 11.