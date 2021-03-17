Ethan Page spoke with The Hamilton Spectator about his move up the ladder in the pro wrestling world after signing with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year.

The article revealed Page signed a three-year deal with AEW.

Page made his debut for AEW earlier this month at Revolution as the surprise entrant in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match. Scorpio Sky picked up the victory in the match that also involved Penta El Zero M, Lance Archer, Max Caster, Cody Rhodes, and Page.

The following Dynamite, Page got his first AEW victory against Lee Johnson.

Page previously wrestled in Impact Wrestling where he was a two-time Impact World Tag Team Champion as part of The North with Josh Alexander.