In a Q&A on his YouTube channel, AEW star Ethan Page was asked about former tag team partner Josh Alexander. Despite Alexander remaining in Impact Wrestling, Page revealed that The North are still together.

“I mean I’m not in Impact, so we’re not able to team,” said Page. “We work in two different companies at the moment. But other than that, The North did not break up. We didn’t hit each other. And the chances of us teaming together in the future are there.”

On the subject of The North, Page was asked about a potential match between The North and FTR. It’s quite clear that Page would still like for that match to happen down the road.

“That’s a match I personally want to see,” Page said. “I’m upset it didn’t happen but never say never. I’ve heard there is a ‘forbidden door’ open, so yeah; anything is possible.”

Nevertheless, the situation at the moment leaves Page without a tag team partner. While Page came up with two names, it was clear he prefers riding solo.

“Peter Avalon entertains the hell out of me,” Page said. “So that would be fun. But I’m more of a solo guy. I guess I’d say nobody.

“NO! Never mind; it be Christian. Team Canada style.”

Getting back to the topic of the “forbidden door’, Page was asked who he’d like to face if possible. Page’s answer was a talent who many consider to be the best wrestler alive today.

“Okada,” Page said immediately. “I think that be awesome. I like his style too. He looks like a million bucks.”

