After a massive announcement of a Unification Match for the Impact World and TNA World Heavyweight Championships, the company has also added four new non-title matches to its upcoming event, Sacrifice, which will air this Saturday exclusively on Impact Plus.

In tonight’s episode, James Storm and Chris Sabin called out Violent By Design for a match after watching VBD violently bully Deaner and others the last couple of months. This match has been confirmed and will take place this Saturday.

Also added to the card, Brian Myers will face Eddie Edwards in a “Hold Harmless” Match, following their matchup from two weeks ago that saw Edwards pick up a No Disqualification win against Myers. Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore thought it would be best for Myers and Edwards to conclude their long rivalry with a no-rules match.

The other additional matches scheduled for this Saturday will include Decay taking on Reno Scum and Havok and Nevaeh squaring off against Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb with a K in an intergender tag team match.

Below is the updated card for Sacrifice:

Unification World Championship Match:

Rich Swann (Impact World Champion) vs. Moose (TNA World Heavyweight Championship)

Knockouts Championship:

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. ODB

X-Division Championship:

TJP (c) vs. Ace Austin (w/Madman Fulton)

Impact World Tag Team Championship:

The Good Brothers (c) vs. FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson)

Knockouts Tag Team Championship:

Fire ‘N Flava (c) vs. Jordynne Grace & Jazz

Hold Harmless Match:

Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers

Intergender Tag Team Match:

Havok & Nevaeh vs. Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb

Decay (w/Rosemary) vs. Reno Scum

Violent By Design (w/Eric Young) vs. James Storm & Chris Sabin (w/Jake Something)