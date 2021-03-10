Before concluding tonight’s go-home show before Sacrifice this weekend, Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore has announced that Rich Swann and Moose will defend both their Impact World and TNA World Heavyweight Championships in a Unification Match. The winner will go on to face the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in the main event of Rebellion on Saturday, April 24 in a Title versus Title Match.

After a back and forth exchange since Hard To Kill, Moose has been targeting Swann for a World Title shot. Coincidentally, this feud arose just after they took a major loss to Omega and the Impact World Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers, in that main event.

Moose, who originally brought back the retired TNA World Heavyweight Championship last April at Rebellion, has called himself the “Self-Proclaimed” Champion and has defended it countless times against TNA veterans. It wasn’t until last month that D’Amore sanctioned the title again. It’ll be interesting to see who will be the first in the company’s history to unify the top titles.

Omega, on the other hand, has been on a roll since winning the AEW World Championship off of Jon Moxley last December. This past Sunday at Revolution, Omega retained his championship against Moxley in a rubber match which saw both men compete in AEW’s first-ever Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match.

Sacrifice will be live exclusively on Impact Plus this Saturday.