Four women’s matches have been announced for this Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

The matches are: Thunder Rosa vs. Alex Gracia, Penelope Ford (with Kip Sabian and Miro) vs. Leila Grey, Leyla Hirsch vs. Vipress, and KiLynn King vs. Ryo Mizunami.

As noted, other matches to take place on the show:

* Jon Moxley vs. Bill Collier

* Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor vs. Ryan Nemeth and JD Drake

* Scorpio Sky vs. Mike Sydal (with Matt Sydal)

* Frankie Kazarian vs. TBA

Elevation streams at 7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel. You can check out last week’s results here.

Here is this Wednesday’s announced Dynamite lineup.