In what started with a review of AEW Revolution on his Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette got the attention of Miro, Kip Sabian, and Penelope Ford with some comments specifically about them.

“He’s being allowed to be himself and he is obviously a complete f***ing goof,” Cornette said about Miro. “He has no idea how to get over, no idea what got him over for a little while before in the other company. He does this stupid s***, and obviously is enjoying himself doing it. He was paired with a kid that looks like he’s in middle school and his sl**ty girlfriend. To have a feud with a guy that sticks his hands in his pockets and another guy that looks like he cuts his hair with a pencil sharpener. Job guy — underneath talent all the way. And he has embraced this.”

The derogatory comments about Ford was the main focus of Miro and Sabian, who each responded to Cornette.

“@TheJimCornette, if you call Penelope ‘sl**’ again I’ll come like God’s wrath on you!” Miro wrote. “You understand. I’ll personally drive to your BASEMENT.”

“We don’t have to worry about it, he’s definitely going to die at some point soon,” Sabian said during his Twitch stream. “Then we can all, like, dance — we can have a celebration. That will probably be one of the first times on the internet that I will post something like a celebratory post. Ya know? And I mean that, I’m not even joking. I’m deadly serious, I cannot wait for that man to die.”

Ford also shot back, referring to Cornette allegedly letting his wife have sex with other men while he watches. Today, Cornette broke his silence, referring to Miro as “Bluto” (from Popeye) and noting he’ll have much more to say on his upcoming podcast.

“Bluto, somebody that’s known me for awhile better sit down & tell you why you’re making a DRASTIC error trying to joust with me before I make you wish you’d never TRIED to learn English,” Cornette wrote in a series of tweets. “You’re a toothless lamb about to piss off a wolf & I just want you to be aware of your peril.

“Aww, f*** it. This’ll be too good to pass up. Somebody tell noted video game nerd and Popeye villain wannabe @ToBeMiro that I’m not gonna waste THIS tongue-lashing in pieces on Twitter, it’ll come this Tuesday on the Drive-Thru podcast–and it will be glorious. Don’t tell Penelope.”

Cornette also referred to Miro as a “Great Value brand Ryback.”

“No, he’s not even THAT talented. Just a Great Value brand Ryback on the generic brand show.”

Doubling down on more degrading comments about Ford, Cornette continued:

“I NEVER said–just heard it said–that if @thePenelopeFord had as many d***s sticking out of her as she’s had stuck in her she’d look like a porcupine. I never said that. But someone who’d have relations with Jelly Nutella should have a medical professional on her speed dial.”

