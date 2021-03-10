Veteran WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recently joined Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor on the Wrestling Inc. Daily to discuss current WWE storylines heading into WrestleMania 37.

Last week, Bobby Lashley defeated The Miz to win the WWE World Championship, ending the Awesome One’s reign at just eight days. This sudden title change appears to be apart of a greater narrative that will eventually involve former champion Drew McIntyre. Speaking on Miz’s brief reign, Korderas says he would’ve booked the ending of Elimination Chamber a bit differently.

“I’m very curious to see how they’re going to make this play out,” Korderas said. “I almost wish that Lashley on Sunday at the Elimination Chamber would’ve taken out Drew, like he did, have Miz come down to cash in the Money in the Bank, hand over the briefcase, but have Lashley come in and kind of screw up Miz’s opportunity and keep the title on Drew. Say, ‘You know what? This is the guy I want. Not you. Get out of here. I want this guy.’ I know it doesn’t sound very heel-ish, and in a way it’s more heel-ish the way he did it, you know, ‘I help you win the title as long as you do me a favor.’ It looks like in his mind, I can beat The Miz easier than I can beat Drew McIntyre, but at the same time, I don’t know. Having Miz as we see, a transitional champion here, I don’t know if it helps the story as much or not.”

With Miz now out of the WWE Title picture, the A-Lister is likely returning to his ongoing feud with rapper Bad Bunny and Damien Priest. Korderas says he recognizes Bunny’s value to the product, but questions his booking.

“I understand that apparently he’s bringing in some monetary value in regards to merchandise, at least I read that somewhere,” Korderas said. “That being said, here’s a guy that wins the 24/7 Championship. They had an opportunity, like everybody was excited that he was going to be on Saturday Night Live. What if they do something there, like if R-Truth shows up? That would’ve been a perfect venue for him in my opinion. R-Truth is custom made for that. But like, is [Bad Bunny] a babyface? Is he not? He’s hanging with Damian Priest, but he’s hiding behind him at the same time. I don’t know.

“I’m not a big fan of celebs with titles unless it looks like a celeb who can handle themselves. I’d slap Miz like that too if I had Damian Priest behind me. My concern is just that this is going to take away from Damian Priest by just having [Bad Bunny] by his side constantly.”

