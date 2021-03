Two matches were taped for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s Dynamite. Jon Moxley will face Bill Collier, and Orange Cassidy/Chuck Taylor take on Ryan Nemeth/JD Drake.

Christian Cage is set to meet Frankie Kazarian on next week’s Dynamite in his AEW in-ring debut, but before that Kazarian invited Cage to check out his match on Monday. It was not yet announced who Kazarian is going again.

Finally, during his promo on tonight’s show, Scorpio Sky revealed he’s wrestling Mike Sydal on Elevation.

Below is the full lineup:

* Jon Moxley vs. Bill Collier

* Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor vs. Ryan Nemeth and JD Drake

* Scorpio Sky vs. Mike Sydal (with Matt Sydal)

* Frankie Kazarian vs. TBA

