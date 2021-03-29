Impact Wrestling’s Josh Alexander was interviewed on TSN’s This is Wrestling on TSN 1200 about his former tag team partner, AEW’s Ethan Page. Alexander revealed that he had no idea the move was coming from his former North teammate.

“I didn’t even think about it because I hadn’t been watching AEW really too intently,” said Alexander. “And I haven’t been keeping up with storylines or anything. I looked up the pay per view, I think it was the day before, and I saw that they had the ladder match and it was a mystery for it. And I knew that, of course, they were teasing a different ex- Hall of Famer to debut as well.

“So I just remember looking at it like, I bet it’s going to be him, you know what I mean? I just wanted to be left in the dark like everybody else so I can be a fan. I love watching wrestling as a fan if I’m pleasantly surprised by something like that happening.”

Overall Alexander is thrilled with his former partner’s debut. There was, however, one thing he wishes Page had brought with him to AEW.

“I miss the old music. I will say that,” Alexander said. “But otherwise it was just awesome to see because I know how much hard work has gone in to get him there. He’s going to be nothing but successful.”

Later Alexander was asked about trying out for WWE years ago. He delved into the whole situation, including learning years later he was on a particular list.

“I had had one television try-out with WWE, maybe a year before I broke my neck,” said Alexander. “It went well surprisingly but it never materialized into a full on try-out. I remember getting a message from Brodie Lee, who was Luke Harper in WWE. He was down in NXT at that time. He was like, ‘Hey, have you ever sent your stuff in?’ I was like, I think so? And he was just like, ‘Well, you’re on a list. I just saw from one of the guys that works in the office trying to get people to look. It’s like a stacked list of, like, 20 guys. But you’re on it.’ I was like, ok? He’s like, ‘Well, just be ready.’

“That’s all I heard about it. It wasn’t until years later that Rob Naylor posted on Twitter and I saw it. That brought that memory right back. Because so often you’re told these things in wrestling and you’re just like, ‘Okay, I’ll believe it when I see it’. But then, like that one actually materializes being completely true, which is wild for the time.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit This is Wrestling on TSN 1200 and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription