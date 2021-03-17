Kevin Owens was back on WWE’s The Bump this morning to talk about Wrestlemania. One of the matches that intrigues him the most is Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks.

“It’s been well documented that she (Sasha) has won a lot of titles, but has had trouble defending them,” Owens said. “Now she’s finally defending them successfully. But maybe pressure is what the issue is. I’m not saying it is, but there will never be more pressure than defending the title at Wrestlemania. And Bianca, the thing about her is that she’s just so new.

“She almost doesn’t know her limitations, which is great. I think that’ human nature as a competitor, as a WWE superstar. Eventually you start having doubts about yourself and your abilities. But I don’t think she’s there yet, which I think is a good thing. I think it works to her advantage. And it’s her first Wrestlemania. She’s in a title match. The biggest position she could be in for that show, for her first Wrestlemania. That’s a lot of pressure too.

“I think it will come down to who handles the pressure best, as far as who wins that match.”

The topic then turned to Edge, who is wrestling either Daniel Bryan or Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania. Owens revealed he would love to have a match with Edge someday.

“When Edge announced his retirement way too early, that was really hard for everyone,” said Owens. “It felt like the possibility of something great was robbed from us. I would tell you 99% of young Canadian wrestlers coming up at the time were hoping to wrestle Edge in their career, including me. So then when he came back at the Royal Rumble, I was so excited to get to see his entrance. That energy and the fans reaction when he realized he was getting that whole thing back, it was so great. And then the possibilities were back that ‘oh, maybe we’ll get to do this now.’

“Then Randy attacked him, Edge got injured and this whole rollercoaster of a year happened to him. I have to say, I wondered if he’d even come back from this injury. But I’m glad to see he did, and the possibility of a match with Edge is something really appealing. And I really hope it happens. I’d love to wrestle him.”

Owens also discussed his Wrestlemania goals. Long hoping to jump off the pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium, Owens has now adjusted his hopes a bit.

“At this point we’re, like, five weeks away and I don’t have a match yet,” Owens said. “It’s happened to me before. Wrestlemania 35 to be precise, where I was available and wasn’t on Wrestlemania. At the time that really killed me. I was really unhappy about that. But I lived through it and realized it’s not okay; you obviously want to be part of Wrestlemania. But the world doesn’t end because you’re not on Wrestlemania.

“So I set my goal, as far as Wrestlemania in five weeks goes, to be on it at this point. Forget the pirate ship. If I’m there and there’s someone to dive on and I’m near the ship, great. But at this point I’m just hoping to be on Wrestlemania. That’s my goal.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s The Bump and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription