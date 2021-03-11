Tonight on MLW Fusion, it was announced that on Wednesday, March 31, Jacob Fatu and Calvin Tankman will take center stage as Fatu defends his MLW World Heavyweight Championship in the main event at Never Say Never.

After tempers flared following Jordan Oliver/Fatu’s title match last week, Tankman came out to help Injustice (Myron Reed and Oliver) level the playing field against Fatu’s CONTRA Unit. Now, the longest-reigning champion will have to answer to the undefeated “Heavyweight Hustle” in three weeks.

Below is the updated card for Never Say Never:

MLW World Heavyweight Championship:

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Calvin Tankman

Stay tuned with Wrestling Inc. for more match updates and announcements in the coming weeks.

.@AliciaAtout brings us the 'Never say Never' control center and a BIG main event match is announced for March 31st which you'll be able to see for FREE!#MLWFusion | 🔗 https://t.co/Hx2LCZUv1S pic.twitter.com/yviXyAOAZU — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) March 11, 2021

– Speaking of title matches, next week, Los Parks (LA Park and Hijo de La Park) will defend their MLW World Tag Team Championship against Injustice (Jordan Oliver and Myron Reed). This will be Los Parks’ third title defense since winning them in January.

Not only will the MLW World Tag Team Championship be defended next week, but the MLW Middleweight Title will be on the line as well. Lio Rush is set to start his Open Challenge Match next week. During this week’s episode, someone took Rush up on his offer after posting an Open Challenge contract on the wall. There is no word on who signed it. It’s important to note that this will be Rush’s first title defense since retaining the MLW Middleweight and claiming the AAA Cruiserweight Championship from Laredo Kid in February.

Also set for next week, Mil Muertes will clash with Parrow. Last week, Parrow called Muertes out on his destructive behavior and sheer disrespect towards his opponents like Savio Vega. Now, two of the biggest powerhouses in the company will meet in singles action.

Lastly, Bu Ku Dao will face TJP in a student versus teacher matchup.