As noted, Peacock is presently reviewing over 17,000 hours of WWE content to ensure that it aligns with NBCUniversal’s standards and practices. Peacock, the new home of the WWE Network in the United States, has already edited out a few controversial segments from past WWE events.

Besides Lance Storm reacting to the news late Thursday, several other former and current wrestlers have taken to Twitter to share their views on Peacock censoring WWE content.

AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. joked that none of his father’s promos are making it to the streaming service.

Meanwhile, Stevie Richards posted a picture from his days as a member of former WWE stable, The Right to Censor.

As reported earlier, WWE and Peacock still expect to have the WWE library available for viewing on-demand in time for SummerSlam in late August, but all classic content will be reviewed before they are added.

See below for some of the reactions:

Pretty sure none of my dads WWF promos are making it to Peacock

😂😂😂😭😭😭 — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) March 25, 2021

Hey #Peacock if you wanted to edit out any of my dancing gimmick from 2003, that’d be okay. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) March 26, 2021