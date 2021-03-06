Earlier this week I had tweeted that Christian was “confirmed” to be under contract with WWE. While I never wrote about it on this site, I did post it on Twitter.

Christian was apparently under contract with FOX and not WWE, and the deal with FOX may be up as well. I apologize for the error.

I have learned that Christian is indeed a free agent. He had returned to action at the WWE Royal Rumble this past January after an absence of nearly seven years. There were some ideas discussed between WWE and Christian, and the company was interested in signing him. However, talks apparently fell through.

A “huge, huge” surprise has been teased for Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view. I have no idea if Christian is that surprise, however I have heard that Christian signing with AEW at some point is a very real possibility.

Stay tune for updates.