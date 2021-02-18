WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and revealed that Christian was medically cleared to return to the ring a few months back.

Christian made a surprise appearance in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match last month, which was won by Edge. The lifelong best friends shared a hug in the middle of the ring during the match. It had been reported that Christian was cleared to compete just a week before the match, but that is not the case as he had been cleared a few months back. Edge also revealed that they didn’t know that he would be in the Rumble Match for sure until the Friday before the pay-per-view.

“He got cleared a couple of months ago, and I was among only a few people who were privy to that,” Edge said. “We didn’t know for sure that he was going to be in the Rumble until the Friday before. I was driving to his place to stay with him for the weekend, and that’s when we found out this was going to happen.

“We looked at each other and I said, ‘We’re both going to do this together again.’ We’ve had this fairytale friendship. I remember talking with Chavo [Guerrero], and he mentioned thinking that I’d met Christian and become friends with him while in wrestling. No, we met in the sixth grade. We grew up together saying we were going to do this. And no matter what we’ve done separately, it’s always circled back to the two of us together, just like it did at the Rumble.”

Christian was forced to retire from regular in-ring action in early 2014 due to concussion-related issues. He’s made a few special appearances since then, but it was reported after the Royal Rumble that WWE has plans for him to make more upcoming TV appearances as the Rumble return was not a one-off. It was believed that the former World Heavyweight Champion would be working a part-time schedule for WWE, but he has not appeared since then. Christian appeared on WWE’s After The Bell earlier this month and talked about wanting to reunite with Edge as a tag team. He also appeared on WWE’s The Bump this month and talked about the 2020 Randy Orton feud that led to his comeback, and finding out about the Rumble return on the Friday before the show.

Regarding Edge, The Rated R Superstar has not announced his WrestleMania 37 opponent as of this writing but matches against all three champions have been teased – WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Edge believes Reigns would be a compelling WrestleMania opponent for him, but he also sees how McIntyre and Balor would make for strong matches.

“You need to start with Finn Balor,” Edge said. “He’s operating on an entirely different level in the ring right now than I’ve ever seen him perform. I love what he’s doing. With Finn, the story would be two guys who have wrestled all over the world, but never been in the same place at the same time. That’s very appealing to me.

“And Drew, he’s taken such a rocky road to get where he is, but he fought through everything to get here. A character like Edge would really respect Drew, so that type of match would be a different story and emotion, one based on mutual respect and who is the better man.”

He continued, “Roman has really found his groove. This is the guy I always knew he was. The handcuffs have been taken off, he’s being allowed to let this side out. Now you can see it and you can feel it. Knowing the kind of story we could create, I salivate over that. So look all those three options. I’m in a position where I feel like I can’t go wrong.”

