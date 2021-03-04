AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to preview this Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view with Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards. On last night’s Dynamite, Max Caster earned his spot on the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, and Khan gave more details on the sixth competitor and the ladder match.

“There’s one nobody knows about,” Khan noted. “There’s five names, and of course, there’s the one nobody knows. You’ve named Cody Rhodes, Max Caster, Scorpio Sky, Penta El Zero Miedo and Lance Archer, but we have not named the sixth competitor, the sixth wrestler, who will be named at the pay-per-view.

“The object is to climb up the ladder and grab the brass ring, and the winner is going to get a shot at the TNT title. I’m really excited for that, and that will be on Wednesday at Dynamite.

Also on Dynamite, Paul Wight debuted and teased a big signing at this Sunday’s pay-per-view. Khan commented on Wight’s announcement and clarified the new debuts at the pay-per-view.

“That brings me to our other announcement. Last night, Paul Wight told you that you’re not going to be the only one with the scoops around here anymore, and he’s gonna break some scoops too,” Khan said. “He told the world, and it’s true that there’s going to be a big star signed with AEW. And he’s coming here, and it’s absolutely true what Paul said.

“This Sunday a major star in the world of wrestling, a huge, huge star is going to come and sign a multi-year contract with AEW on Sunday at the pay-per-view. I can confirm what Paul said is true, and I’m not talking about the person in the ladder match. We have a great, fun sixth person in the ladder match, but the person who I’m saying is going to come and sign a multi-year contract with AEW, the person Paul referenced. That’s not the sixth person in the ladder match. Paul’s talking about a big surprise, and that’s no joke. What he said to you I can confirm is true.”

In their announcement of Wight’s signing, AEW confirmed a new Monday YouTube show called AEW Dark: Elevation. Wight and Schiavone will be on commentary for the show, and Khan expressed his excitement for Wight and Schiavone on the show.

“I’m really excited that the two of you will make a great team on Elevation. I’m very excited and happy about you guys teaming up on Monday nights,” Khan expressed. “I think the young wrestlers in AEW and a lot of the veteran wrestlers, both are going to be competing on Elevation against each other.

“Young wrestlers against young wrestlers and against veterans and veterans against veterans and I think it’s going to be great, and I’m really excited about Paul Wight coming here to host the show with you. And I think you guys had great charisma last night. He was really excited to do this show with you. I know it was a little bit of a surprise to you when I broke it to you.

“You’ve really been working hard on it, and I think it’s going to be great to bring Paul here to do it and to be part of the AEW team. When the time’s right, he’s ready to return to the ring too, I think it’s going to be great. He’s going to be studying all the wrestlers here in AEW in the hosting position and the commentary booth and ready to come back, and I think it’s going to be great.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit AEW Unrestricted with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.